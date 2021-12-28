This Skillet Pork Chops With Horseradish Green Beans is a great example of how even the simplest dish can be elevated by it. Here, you sear pork chops in a skillet. While they are cooking, you make a simple compound butter, using minced fresh chives and lemon zest. When ready, you transfer the chops to a platter and, using half the butter, add a dollop to each chop and cover them to keep them warm. Then, you add green beans in the same skillet to sear. When they are ready, you add the remaining butter to the beans, along with a spoonful of horseradish, and stir and swirl until each bean is coated and flavorful.