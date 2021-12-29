Below you’ll find recipes for you and yours to ring in the New Year, so that even if your soiree is small and cozy, you’ll have something festive to snack on as you look ahead.
Cheese Saganaki, pictured above. Last New Year’s, we suggested setting food on fire in commemoration of what a trash fire of a year 2020 was. 2021 was also a trash fire, so honestly why not set more food on fire? Safely, of course.
Roasted Feta With Grapes and Olives. This cheesy appetizer (or snack) is not only complex and flavorful, but also super simple. Throw grapes, chunks of feta and olives into a dish with a little oil and spices, stick it all in the oven and you’re done.
Crab Salad With Mango in Endive Cups. What about some effortless glamour? Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger suggests this super simple salad served in endive leaves. It takes just 10 minutes to prepare.
Pomegranate-Glazed Meatballs. Sweet, sticky, savory and snackable, these simple meatballs are a great party snack.
Roasted Red Pepper and Hazelnut Dip. Here’s another recipe that uses minimal ingredients for a delicious outcome. If you like the idea of a red pepper-based dip but maybe not this one, consider Muhammara (Syrian Red Pepper and Walnut Dip).
Stocking Clementine. If you’re keeping the party super small, this citrusy punch serves just two people!
Persephone’s Pomegranate Punch. If you’re having a small, tested, vaccinated party, this ruby-red pomegranate punch is the answer.
Verjus Spritz. Sometimes, you don’t want alcohol, but you want a refreshing cocktail. Enter the verjus spritz, which is not only just what you’re looking for, but also simple to make.
Boozy Hot Chocolate. If you don’t feel like getting all glammed up or seeing anyone or doing really anything all that festive, spike some ultrarich hot chocolate and relax.
Rum Balls. Need something sweet and pretty to end the night? This Rum Balls recipe requires only 5 ingredients, and you can serve them in little paper cups for flair (or not!).
Cardamom Kaju Katli. This popular Indian sweet is dense, chewy and feels decadent. Make a batch and cover with your favorite food-grade edible glitter or luster dust to make them shine.
