This recipe makes 8 to 10 servings, so it is an easy cook-once-eat-twice situation for most families. When I’m just cooking for my husband and myself, rather than baking it all at once in a 9-by-13-inch pan, I divide the batch into two 8-by-8-inch baking dishes and place one, tightly covered, in the freezer to double the dinner-at-the-ready payoff.