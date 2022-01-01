I’ve used the smoky, spiced black beans in my Black Bean Breakfast Burritos for so many different things, including quesadillas, tacos, mollete-style sandwiches and just piled next to some scrambled eggs. Make the beans alone to use as you see fit in these dishes, or use half for the burritos — they store so well in the freezer — and half for other options. For a more neutral flavor profile and a recipe to guide you through whatever dried bean you want, be sure to look at Joe Yonan’s Simply Perfect Pot of Beans.