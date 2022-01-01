So for those who like the idea of falling somewhere in between repeat leftovers and last-minute prep, I’m proposing a few suggestions from our archives for components that can be incorporated into a finished dish or held onto until you’re ready to improvise a bit. Best of both worlds.
Picadillo
Our Eat Voraciously newsletter launched with a bang this year with G. Daniela Galarza’s recipe for Picadillo, at top, the Latin American staple that consists of ground meat sauteed and simmered in a tomato-based sauce and seasoned with onions, garlic, cumin and olives. And, yes, there’s a Vegan Picadillo, above, made with lentils.
Regardless of which version you choose, you can cook a batch and then use it to make quick and easy tacos or put it on top of your choice of starch, including rice or pasta.
Daniela assures me that picadillo works as a filling in a variety of other dishes that you could make ahead. Consider tweaking Ann Maloney’s flexible Mexican-Style Shrimp Casserole to feature it. Other possibilities where you can swap in the picadillo: Meaty Tamal Casserole (Cazuela de Tamal), Tex Mex Frito Slab Pie and Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas.
Chicken cutlets
My Quick and Crispy Chicken Cutlets are crowd-pleasing and versatile. If you cook up a batch, you can tuck them into a sandwich or place them on top of a salad for a dinner with a fast turnaround. See also: Hot Chicken Lettuce Wraps.
While these cutlets are best in scenarios where you still get the full benefit of the crispy exterior, you can also use them in some make-ahead dishes if you’re someone who, like me, ascribes to the theory that you shouldn’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.
To that end, I would absolutely use the cooked, breaded cutlets in Buffalo Chicken Macaroni and Cheese, where the coating will add extra texture to the casserole. Another idea is to riff on Spicy Chicken Parm. Follow my suggestions for turning the dish into a large-format baked dish, which you can assemble in advance or use as leftovers for a few days.
Or just make the sauce and the cutlets separately, so all you have to do on a weeknight is assemble and bake the single-serving Parm stacks.
Black beans (or other beans)
I’ve used the smoky, spiced black beans in my Black Bean Breakfast Burritos for so many different things, including quesadillas, tacos, mollete-style sandwiches and just piled next to some scrambled eggs. Make the beans alone to use as you see fit in these dishes, or use half for the burritos — they store so well in the freezer — and half for other options. For a more neutral flavor profile and a recipe to guide you through whatever dried bean you want, be sure to look at Joe Yonan’s Simply Perfect Pot of Beans.
For make-ahead options other than the burritos, consider soups or stews. Try Black Bean and Squash Stew (just use your home-cooked beans instead of canned!) and Quick Black Bean Soup (same swap for canned beans).
Sweet potatoes
You can save a good bit of time on dinner prep by throwing a couple of sweet potatoes in the oven to roast, especially while you have it on to cook other dishes. Follow the instructions in Ellie Krieger’s Loaded Sweet Potatoes With Chili Black Beans (where, hey, you can use the black beans from above). Or make Spiced Tahini Loaded Sweet Potatoes as your starter recipe, tossing in a few extra spuds for another dish.
Extra potatoes can be mashed and used to quickly assemble fun Barbecue Sweet Potato Tortizzas. The tortizzas can also be made fully in advance and reheated. Keep Creamy Sweet Potato Soup With Crispy Leeks in mind for another make-ahead meal (you can skip the leeks or fry them right before serving).
Grains (farro)
Follow the instructions in Autumn Salad With Farro, Apple and Roasted Persimmon to cook farro, barley or wheat berries. Go ahead and make a double batch (or more or less, depending on what else you want to do with it) to use in other dishes. For an impromptu dinner, go for a nice grain bowl.
Grain Bowls With Cucumber-Dill Sauce and Grain Bowls With Sweet Potatoes and Edamame are recipes you can use as a model, or just have fun piecing something together with whatever vegetable and protein odds and ends you have around.
Get a leg up on Curried Cauliflower and Farro Bake, which starts with cooked farro and makes a hearty six servings. You can assemble the dish in advance to refrigerate for a day or freeze for a few months, as well as refrigerate or freeze any leftovers. Another possibility: Use the surplus cooked farro or barley in Curried Barley and Quinoa Cakes, which also lend themselves to advance meal prep.
