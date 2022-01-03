If you’re the type who makes a living consulting for restaurants, you might argue Charga Grill has no fixed identity, no center of gravity to prevent the concept from floating off into the ether, lost to its own inflated ambitions. But you would not understand the free-form, open-minded attitude that has animated at least two generations of Chaudry restaurateurs. Malik Chaudry is Asad’s father and Iqbal’s brother. Malik has traveled widely, and when he decided to launch his own restaurant after working in the industry for years, he didn’t want to feature the dishes of his native Pakistan. Instead, he open La Luna in Woodbridge, a place that specializes in Salvadoran, Mexican and Tex-Mex plates.