Storage Notes: Refrigerate leftover chicken and vegetables for up to 4 days.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons canola or other neutral oil, divided
- 1 pound chicken tenders
- 1 tablespoon fajita or taco seasoning
- 2 large bell peppers (any color), seeded and sliced
- 1 large red onion (12 ounces), cut into 16 wedges
- 1/8 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- 1/4 cup water
- 8 small flour or corn tortillas, warmed
- Sour cream or plain Greek yogurt, for serving (optional)
- Hot sauce, for serving (optional)
Step 1
In a large skillet (not nonstick) over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Add the chicken and fajita seasoning. Cook, tossing with tongs, until the tenders are coated in the seasoning, then spread them out in a single layer in the pan. Cook until browned on one side, about 3 minutes, then flip and continue cooking until cooked through, about 3 minutes more. Transfer the chicken to a plate.
Step 2
Reduce the heat to medium. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil, the peppers, onion wedges and salt. Cook, tossing occasionally, until well browned and tender-crisp, about 10 minutes. Add the water and, using a wooden spoon, scrape up and incorporate any browned bits on the bottom of the pan.
Step 3
Use two forks to tear each chicken tender into 3 to 4 pieces and return them to the pan, along with any accumulated juices. Toss to combine.
Taste and season with more salt, if desired. Serve with the tortillas, sour cream or yogurt and/or hot sauce, if desired.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 heaping cup chicken mixture and 2 tortillas)
Calories: 492; Total Fat: 16 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 86 mg; Sodium: 546 mg; Carbohydrates: 53 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 14 g; Protein: 34 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “Bare Minimum Dinners” by Jenna Helwig (Mariner Books, 2021).
Tested by Ellie Krieger and Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
