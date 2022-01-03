In a large skillet (not nonstick) over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Add the chicken and fajita seasoning. Cook, tossing with tongs, until the tenders are coated in the seasoning, then spread them out in a single layer in the pan. Cook until browned on one side, about 3 minutes, then flip and continue cooking until cooked through, about 3 minutes more. Transfer the chicken to a plate.