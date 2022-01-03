Make the collards: While the quinoa is cooking, in a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onions and cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until aromatic, about 1 minute. Stir in the collards and cook until they start to wilt, 2 to 3 minutes (if the pan is dry, add a splash of water to help the greens wilt). Add the tomatoes, pine nuts, nutritional yeast, tamari, cayenne pepper and salt and cook, stirring, until the collards are wilted but still bright green, about 2 minutes more. Taste, and season with additional salt and/or cayenne, if desired. Remove from the heat.