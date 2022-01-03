The book, written with her octogenarian mother, Mary McQuirter, is a guide to eating a well-balanced vegan diet, which includes lots of dark, leafy greens.
Storage Notes: Leftover quinoa and collards can be refrigerated separately or together for up to 4 days. Gently reheat until warm or bring to room temperature.
Ingredients
For the quinoa
- 1 cup (6 ounces) quinoa
- 2 cups water
- 1 teaspoon ground turmeric or curry powder
- 1/8 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
For the collards
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 medium red onion (2 ounces), diced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced or finely grated
- 1 bunch collard greens (10 ounces), stemmed and thinly sliced into ribbons
- 1/4 cup halved sun-dried tomatoes
- 1/4 cup (1 ounce) raw pine nuts
- 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1 tablespoon low-sodium tamari
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper or dash of hot sauce, or to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
Step 1
Make the quinoa: If the quinoa is not pre-rinsed, place it into a fine mesh strainer and rinse under cold water, shaking off any excess water. In a medium pot over medium-high heat, combine the quinoa and water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, stir the turmeric, salt and pepper, cover and simmer for about 20 minutes, or until the water is completely absorbed. Remove from the heat and fluff with a fork.
Step 2
Make the collards: While the quinoa is cooking, in a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onions and cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until aromatic, about 1 minute. Stir in the collards and cook until they start to wilt, 2 to 3 minutes (if the pan is dry, add a splash of water to help the greens wilt). Add the tomatoes, pine nuts, nutritional yeast, tamari, cayenne pepper and salt and cook, stirring, until the collards are wilted but still bright green, about 2 minutes more. Taste, and season with additional salt and/or cayenne, if desired. Remove from the heat.
To serve, spoon the quinoa onto a platter or divide among individual plates, and pile the collards on top.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (3/4 cup quinoa and 1/2 cup collard mixture)
Calories: 293; Total Fat: 10 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 487 mg; Carbohydrates: 39 g; Dietary Fiber: 8 g; Sugar: 3 g; Protein: 11 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “Ageless Vegan” by Tracye McQuirter with Mary McQuirter (Da Capo Lifelong Books, 2018).
Tested by Ellie Krieger and Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
