Drain and rinse the favas under cold water. Put in a large pot and add the water, plus more if needed to barely cover. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for 2 to 3 hours, until the beans are very tender and the cooking liquid has thickened. Check after 1 hour or so to make sure the beans are not drying out, and if they are, add just enough boiling water to barely cover them. (You don’t want to add too much or you’ll dilute the dish.) When they’re ready (and not before), stir in the salt.