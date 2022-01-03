One of the most important changes we can make for both personal and planetary health is to eat less beef, says David Katz, expert in lifestyle medicine and nutrition, president of the nonprofit True Health Initiative and co-author, with Mark Bittman of “How to Eat.” Besides being high in saturated fat, “beef is almost off the charts when it comes to food’s environmental footprint … and there are no healthy, vital people who don’t have a healthy, vital planet to call home.”