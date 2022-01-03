Make use of your freezer. I will continue to beat this drum as long as they let me write here. Look, I am always going to carve out room for ice cream and other sweet indulgences in my freezer. But devoting as much space as I can to things that will make my dinners easier is a priority. Try to include a mix of ready-to-eat items, such as burritos or soups, and ingredients that can be used for quick, flexible meals, such as cooked beans or pesto. And how about convenience foods? I’m giving you permission to have your favorite store-bought frozen meals on hand for every once in a while. When you’re planning, look ahead at your week for nights when you know you may be otherwise tied up and peg them for a from-the-freezer meal. Make note if you need to pull something out to thaw in the fridge overnight and set a reminder on your phone to do so.