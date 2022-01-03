Shiue, a trained chef and physician, says that taking full advantage of the flavor that spices such as these have to offer helps home cooks "rely less on sugar, salt and fat.”
Extra dressing will pool on the bottom of the bowl; spoon some over whatever else you’re having with your salad, such as rice or a protein.
Storage Notes: Fish sauce can be found at well-stocked supermarkets, Asian markets or online.
NOTE: Thai bird chile peppers can be quite spicy. Remove the seeds and membrane to reduce the heat, before slicing; add more peppers for a spicier salad.
Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.
Ingredients
For the dressing
- ⅔ cup fresh lime juice (from about 5 limes)
- 1½ teaspoons grated fresh ginger
- 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons fish sauce (may be substituted with soy sauce)
- 2 teaspoons water
- 2 fresh Thai bird chile peppers or another hot peppers, thinly sliced (see NOTE)
For the salad
- 1 large or 2 small Granny Smith apples, unpeeled
- ½ small red onion (2 to 3 ounces) or 1 large shallot, thinly sliced
- 1 stalk celery, finely chopped
- ¼ cup roasted peanuts, finely chopped or crushed
Step 1
Make the dressing: In a large bowl, combine lime juice, ginger, sugar, fish sauce, water and chile peppers.
Step 2
Make the salad: Core the apple(s) and cut it into thin matchsticks until you have about 2 cups, adding the cut apple to the dressing immediately to prevent it from browning. Add the onion and the celery and toss to coat. Let sit for at least 10 minutes and up to 1 hour.
Sprinkle the salad with the peanuts and serve family-style.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (a heaping ½ cup)
Calories: 115; Total Fat: 5 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 247 mg; Carbohydrates: 17 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 10 g; Protein: 3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “SpiceBox Kitchen: Eat Well and Be Healthy with Globally Inspired Vegetable-Forward Recipes,” by Linda Shiue (Hachette Go, 2021).
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.
More recipes on Voraciously: