Storage Notes: Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 2 days or frozen for up to 3 months. Defrost in the refrigerator and gently reheat on the stovetop
Where to Buy: Fresh or frozen curry leaves, frozen unsweetened grated coconut, black mustard seeds and asafetida can be found at Indian or Asian markets, or online.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil or another neutral oil
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon black mustard seeds
- 10 to 12 fresh curry leaves (may substitute with frozen. See NOTES)
- 1 teaspoon finely grated or minced ginger
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/4 teaspoon asafetida (optional)
- 1 cup (6 ounces) cooked kidney beans (if canned, drained and rinsed)
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
- Fine salt
- 2 tablespoons grated fresh coconut (see NOTE)
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro (optional)
Step 1
In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering but not smoking. Add the cumin seeds and mustard seeds and cook until the oil is fragrant and the mustard seeds have popped, about 2 minutes. Add the curry leaves and grated ginger and cook, stirring, until the oil is fragrant, about 1 minute.
Step 2
Decrease the heat to low and stir in the cayenne, turmeric, cumin, coriander and asafetida until combined. Increase the heat to medium-high, add the beans, and stir well to coat with the spices.
Decrease the heat to low, cover and cook until the beans are fork-tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and sugar and season to taste with salt.
Step 3
Just before serving, stir in the coconut and the cilantro, if using.
NOTES
Do not use the coconut typically used for baking. Grated fresh coconut is available in Indian or Asian markets in the freezer section. Defrost before using. If grated unsweetened frozen coconut is not available, a splash of canned coconut milk is acceptable, but it will temper and mellow the flavors of the finished dish. Adjust the spices accordingly.
Fresh curry leaves provide brighter, fresher flavor than frozen.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1/3 cup), based on 3
Calories: 176; Total Fat: 11 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 101 mg; Carbohydrates: 15 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 1 g; Protein: 5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author Nandita Godbole of currycravings.com.
Tested by Alexis Sargent; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
