Smoky White Beans and Brussels Sprouts, pictured above. When you fry Brussels sprouts, start by putting them in the pan cut-side down in a single layer to caramelize and crisp. You want them to get a deep golden brown. Once that’s done, you can stir in spices and beans to make this hearty, flavorful dish.
Brussels Sprouts and Cauliflower Slaw With Oranges. Shred sprouts like a cabbage and you can make this wintry, citrusy slaw. Not feeling this slaw? What about this Shredded Sprouts Slaw With Gorgonzola + Hazelnuts?
Warm Pureed Beans With Olive Oil and Lemony Brussels Sprouts. Garlicky beans with a flavorful mound of shredded Brussels sprouts on top — just wonderful over a thick slice of toasted bread.
Brussels Sprouts With Pomegranate, Feta and Roasted Shallot Dressing. Salty feta meets tart pomegranate to take these simple roasted sprouts to a whole new level.
Roasted Brussels Sprout Leaves With Pecorino. If you have the patience or the right sous chef (your kids, for example), try separating all the leaves, so you can have crispy little sprout bites.
Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad. A Caesar dressing can make everything better. Roast those sprouts then use them as a base for a hearty Caesar salad, complete with homemade dressing (of course, you can use a bottled one if you like), roasted and blanched sprouts, bacon and hard-cooked eggs.
