That tweak opened a wide gate, which ultimately led to this deeply delicious, nutritious recipe my grandmother would have found totally unfamiliar.
Along with the ginger, I added garlic and turmeric to bring both flavor and additional anti-inflammatory benefits to the usual onion-carrot-celery trio. I used chicken broth and added breast meat, as she would have, but you could use vegetable broth and omit the chicken to make it vegetarian if you prefer. Instead of the usual egg noodles, I went in a healthier direction with the add-ins, using a can of chickpeas for heartiness and vegetable protein, and green beans and spinach for more texture, color and nutrition.
The result is a soup that seems the very essence of healing goodness, comforting, belly-warming and full of flavor. With its golden-hued broth, bounty of green vegetables and chickpeas, it may bear little resemblance to my grandmother’s soup, but I’m 100 percent sure she would love it.
Storage Notes: Leftover soup can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 medium carrots (5 ounces total), diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 1 medium yellow onion (about 8 ounces), diced
- 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger
- 2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 1 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 8 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast
- One (15-ounce) can no-salt-added chickpeas, drained and rinsed or 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas
- 4 ounces green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces (1 cup)
- 2 cups baby spinach, coarsely chopped
Step 1
In a large soup pot over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the carrots, celery and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Stir in the ginger, garlic, salt, pepper and turmeric and cook for 1 minute more. Add the broth and bring to a boil.
Step 2
Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the chicken. Simmer, uncovered, until the chicken is cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate.
Step 3
Step 4
While the green beans are softening, use two forks to tear the chicken into bite-size pieces. When the green beans are tender, return the chicken, with any accumulated juices, to the pot. Stir in the spinach and cook until wilted, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat, ladle into bowls and serve hot.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (scant 2 cups), based on 6
Calories: 242; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 28 mg; Sodium: 547 mg; Carbohydrates: 24 g; Dietary Fiber: 6 g; Sugar: 6 g; Protein: 20 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
