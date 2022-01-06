When I was in my wine infancy, I had the temerity to walk into a D.C. store with a copy of Parker’s annual issue on bargain wines under my arm. The manager chewed me out, pointing to a shelf displaying two wines he had selected for the store. One was depleted to just a few bottles, the other fully stocked. Parker gave the first a 90-point rating and it flew off the shelf. The distributor was sold out. The other wine scored in the high 80s, and now nobody would buy it. Why would consumers rely on a point score instead of trusting their own palates, the manager asked.