Sometimes. Chicken is not your friend here, and I say that as someone who likes chicken roulade and loves chicken tagine — when they’re done right. The roulade at Dolce Vita was greasy when I sampled it — everyone who tried it appeared to get Vaseline lips — and its sidekick, a soggy pastilla “cigar,” only reinforced the disappointment. The best part of the tagine were the potato matchsticks scattered over the chicken. Otherwise, the dish has none of the complexity or pucker of the Moroccan classic. Indeed, my cloud thought read “boil-in-a-bag.”