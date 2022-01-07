If, even after the suggestions above, you find yourself still backing away slowly from the flavor of cruciferous vegetables, you know what? It’s okay to mask it with other flavors! While you don’t want to neutralize all the nutritional benefits of the vegetables with loads of cream, butter or cheese, strategic and restrained use of the right ingredients can help get you to something more appealing to your taste or serve as an entry point. The Brussels sprouts slaw from above, for example, features crumbled blue cheese, as does Broccolini Salad With Gorgonzola and Pistachios. Cabbage With Crispy Bacon from Irish cookery legend Darina Allen features just two strips of bacon combined with a whole head of quickly cooked cabbage. Use a tablespoon or two of your reserved bacon fat to roast Brussels sprouts or incorporate it in into a dressing. Creamy Broccoli and Bacon Salad features a couple of slices of bacon, white cheddar and a bold sour cream (or yogurt) and mayo dressing. And while I wouldn’t make it the only way to enjoy broccoli, if every once in a while you want to top it with some cheddar or fold the cheese into a creamy soup, go for it. Ellie Krieger’s Broccoli Cheddar Soup is a lighter take on this approach.