With all those wonderful attributes in mind, let’s have a look at some great recipes from our archives.
Spinach, Leek and Goat Cheese Quiche With Olive Oil Crust, above. As she is brilliant at doing, Ellie Krieger lightens up the standard quiche while making it taste just as good — or better — in the process. Low-fat milk and goat cheese lend just the right richness to the filling, while olive oil and whole grains create a leaner and easier-to-assemble crust.
Quiche With Broccoli, Gorgonzola and Walnuts. Streamline the crust by using store-bought frozen puff pastry, which bakes up into beautiful ruffled layers. Play around with the vegetables for the filling. Just be sure to use a firmer, less fatty cheese, such as the suggested blue cheese or feta, so that you don’t cause the dreaded soggy bottom.
Creamy Butternut Squash or Mushroom Quiche, pictured above and below. It’s a choose-your-own adventure with this adaptation of a Jamie Oliver recipe. “Because the quiche is on the denser side, it boasts a super-creamy texture approaching that of a savory cheesecake,” says Food editor Joe Yonan.
Spring Onion and Ham Tart. Tart, quiche, whatever — I’m not getting too hung up on names here. This one makes a very nice brunch main.
Hash Brown-Crust Veggie Pie. Okay, yes, you can call a quiche a savory pie. Like I said, labels aren’t important! One of the star attractions of this recipe is a crust made with frozen hash browns.
Skillet Spinach and Chive Quiche. If you need to cook for those on a gluten-free diet, check out this recipe made in a cast-iron skillet. The crust is made with chickpea and almond flours and olive oil.
Dorie Greenspan’s Herbed Mushroom Quiche. Now’s the time to pull out your metal tart pan with a removable bottom or that ceramic pan with fluted edges. A scattering of mushrooms and herbs adds another attractive element to the French classic.
Ten-Minute Pan Quiche. This clever recipe uses breadcrumbs to make a quick, crisp crust.
