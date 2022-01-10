Cooked Eggs. Our in-house favorite way to hard-cook eggs is to steam them, though you can do this however you like. You may also consider medium- or soft-cooking your eggs — soft-cooked and medium-cooked eggs will last about two days in the fridge, while hard-cooked can last up to a week. Once you have them though, they’re such easy protein to add to so many meals. Here are some ways to use them once you have them ready to go: