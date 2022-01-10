But it took a pandemic for Young to realize that she had never truly made the same connection with the Chinatown in New York, the city she’d been living in for some 40 years. “I realized I had taken it for granted,” Young says. “I just took from it when I needed something — to buy groceries or go to a certain restaurant.” Walking around Chinatown’s deserted streets has now made Young fear that this iconic neighborhood could possibly be lost forever. And New York was far from the only Asian community affected: The same empty businesses could be found in Chinatowns — as well as Japantowns, Koreatowns and Little Saigons — across the United States, from San Francisco to Boston.