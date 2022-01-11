At this point, Ina had our collective attention. I know from personal experience that she would never steer us wrong. Where Ina goes, I will follow, whether it’s denim shirts as daily uniform, roast chicken as aphrodisiac, or the need for “good” olive oil. (Have you made her brownie pudding? That would be my Exhibit A in the court case in which I, a person without a law degree, prove that the woman knows what she is doing.)