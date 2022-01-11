But what if its outsidewas coated with grated Parmesan so it melted and crisped onto the chicken as it roasted. You could add whole cloves of garlic alongside so they caramelized in the bird’s fat. Why not toss pine nuts in there, too? Then, while the chicken is resting on a cutting board, we could toss in a sturdy green, such as frisee or escarole, or grains or pasta, into the schmaltzy garlic-pine nut mixture. A hit of fresh lemon juice will perk it up, as will a bunch of basil leaves.