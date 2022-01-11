If only it was that easy. When you’re already hungry or fried, ideas can be elusive. How do I make that piece of fish (or chicken, tofu or lentils) taste different from last week’s version?
Scanning cookbooks, or searching the Internet, can help but also, think about deconstructing favorite recipes.
Blender sauces are prime candidates for this treatment. Before they were whizzed into a homogenous mixture, each of the ingredients carried its own individual flavor and texture. Reinterpreting the components of such sauces can be a seamless way to flavor a meal.
For example, you could roast a chicken and drag pieces through pesto. That’d be delightful!
But what if its outsidewas coated with grated Parmesan so it melted and crisped onto the chicken as it roasted. You could add whole cloves of garlic alongside so they caramelized in the bird’s fat. Why not toss pine nuts in there, too? Then, while the chicken is resting on a cutting board, we could toss in a sturdy green, such as frisee or escarole, or grains or pasta, into the schmaltzy garlic-pine nut mixture. A hit of fresh lemon juice will perk it up, as will a bunch of basil leaves.
Eat it all together and it’s chicken and pesto — sort of — but substantial, textured.
Dissect other blended recipes you enjoy and consider how each ingredient could be used differently. Mojo sauce has oranges, garlic, oregano and cumin. Muhammara is red bell peppers, walnuts, bread, lemon, pomegranate molasses, red chile and cumin.
Then, there’s romesco, the ruddy-red, nutty, smoky sauce from Catalonia usually made by blending charred or roasted red peppers, tomatoes and garlic with olive oil, sherry vinegar, smoked paprika, almonds or hazelnuts, and bread to thicken. Its spirit and ingredients guide this one-pan fish dinner.
Here, we start by crisping cured Spanish chorizo, which gives the dish smokiness. Then, stir in tomato paste, garlic and chickpeas, which stand in for the starchy bread, to warm and bloom. Add a few jarred red peppers and a little water, scraping up the flavorful browned bits. In a nod to the common Spanish and Portuguese combination of chorizo and white fish, halibut (or cod or turbot) is placed atop the deep-red chickpea mixture and baked until tender.
The final flourish is a mixture of almonds, parsley and sherry vinegar. It gives crunch, freshness and acidity to an otherwise savory, spoonable dish.
All the components together taste like romesco, but you can just call it dinner.
Storage Notes: Leftover fish can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
Where to Buy: Spanish chorizo is available in well-stocked supermarkets and at Latin markets.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pounds firm white fish, such as halibut, cut into 4 portions
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for rubbing the fish and as needed
- Fine salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 4 ounces Spanish chorizo, casing removed, if necessary, and coarsely chopped
- 2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 (4-ounce) jar sliced or diced pimentos, drained (or the equivalent amount of sweet roasted pepper)
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup (5 ounces) chopped roasted almonds (or toasted sliced almonds, see NOTE)
- 1 cup (1 ounce) coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves and thin stems
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees. Pat the fish dry, rub it with a little bit of oil and lightly season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
In a large Dutch oven or oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the chorizo and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp and brown, 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 3
Stir in the chickpeas, tomato paste and garlic and cook, stirring, until the tomato paste is caramelized and a shade darker, 3 to 5 minutes. Add more oil if the pan seems dry. Remove from the heat and stir in the pimentos or roasted pepper and water, scraping up any browned bits. Taste the chickpea mixture and season to taste with more salt and/or pepper, if desired.
Step 4
Place the fish on top of the chickpea mixture, then transfer the Dutch oven or skillet to the oven. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the fish is opaque and cooked through.
Step 5
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together the almonds, parsley, sherry vinegar and the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil until combined.
Step 6
Serve the fish from the skillet or portion onto plates. Before serving, sprinkle the almond-parsley mixture on top.
NOTE: To toast the almonds, to a small dry skillet over medium heat, add the nuts. Toss them frequently, until browned in spots and fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. Sliced almonds will toast faster than whole almonds.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (6 ounces of fish, 1/2 cup of sauce), based on 4.
Calories: 792; Total Fat: 45 g; Saturated Fat: 8 g; Cholesterol: 108 mg; Sodium: 824 mg; Carbohydrates: 42 g; Dietary Fiber: 14 g; Sugar: 9 g; Protein: 56 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From food writer Ali Slagle.
Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
