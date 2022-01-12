But what really sealed the deal was the homemade chana masala spice blend, which Mundhe agrees “elevates the flavors of this dish. Premade spice blends often lose their potency in a few weeks and you may need to add a lot more of it to get the same flavors.” I highly recommend tracking down the ingredients to make it yourself. Most of them, save for the amchur (dried mango) powder, will be at well-stocked grocery stores. If you can’t find amchur, a squeeze of lemon juice at the end of cooking is a fine swap. The blend makes enough for many batches of the curry and will hold in your pantry for at least a few months, as will the spices for the next time you need to whip it up.