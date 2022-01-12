The topic of budget-conscious cooking came up in last week’s chat. With grocery prices on the rise, it’s front of mind for many of us, and has been for some time.
You might remember Brown’s Q&A with staff writer Emily Heil from 2020, where she spoke on how to cut your budget and shared the recipe for the Potato Leek Pizza pictured above.
She can help you figure out what’s best for your budget needs. Her new book, “Good Enough” releases on Jan. 12 and covers the emotional side of cooking — how to eat well when you’ve lost your spark in the kitchen. Be sure to check that out too!
Let’s get chatting.
Want more recipes and tips from the food team? Check out our past chats or sign up for Voraciously’s Essential Cookbooks Newsletter.