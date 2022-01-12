Would I consider making chow mein this way without her guidance? Unlikely. Under McKinnon’s tutelage, however, I could see how it would come together. She writes: “Cantonese chow mein is well known of its contrasting textures — crispy fried strands tangled with soft noodles, tender-crisp veggies, all smothered in an umami-rich sauce. While the wok is still the traditional (and arguably the best) cooking vessel for chow mein, a humble sheet pan is also a handy way to rustle it up with minimal effort.”