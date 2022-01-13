I actually prefer this to the fluffier or pastier interiors of many a faux (or even real) chicken nugget — though not everyone might agree, and one woman’s toothsome is another’s rubbery. KFC’s Beyond Meat version was even convincing enough to make my husband do a double-take. On the afternoon I was sampling them, he rolled into the kitchen and grabbed a nugget from the box. “Wait, is this the plant one?” he asked, looking confused. (He had asked me to order him some real chicken strips.)