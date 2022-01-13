The fish can be any kind, but for it to cook in the same time as a tender vegetable, such as broccoli, green beans or large asparagus, a thicker piece of firm fish, such as salmon, cod or halibut, is optimal. You could also go with a vegetable that takes a bit longer, such as carrots, potato, squash or cauliflower, instead or in addition, you’d just need to give those a head start in the oven. And, of course, you could expand the seasonings as you wish, adding a sprinkle of thyme, paprika or gochugaru, for example.