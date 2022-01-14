I loved the dish, and not simply because it was different. Kudos to a chef who’s willing to take risks amid restaurant headlines that seem to get more dire by the week and who’s digging deep into his arsenal to attract an audience. Convivial deserves to be busier than it is — Maupillier, a disciple of the late Michel Richard of Citronelle fame, is one of the region’s best chefs — but forces other than the pandemic aren’t helping. When I dropped by the Shaw draw for takeout earlier this month, boards covered a couple windows that had been shot out on New Year’s Eve — hardly the first impression restaurants want to make.