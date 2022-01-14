I caught Brown while he was wrestling with one of the stresses for so many parents right now, trying to send proof of his son’s negative coronavirus test to his school. His new book is dedicated to his son, and he writes movingly about the influence of that responsibility and his growing sense that all was not well: “I’m not averse to alcohol, I’m immersed in it. That immersion has brought me some joy and recognition for my craft, but it’s also brought a fair amount of pain and suffering. Especially when I had to wake up and take care of both my son and hung-over self. I’d heat up a bottle and grab the Pedialyte (the Pedialyte was for me, bottle for him), pray that my son would nap. … But baby duty wasn’t the only thing that contributed to my pain and suffering. The lifestyle of a young bartender and bar owner, awash with all the trappings of rock stars except worldwide fame, had led past late nights into early mornings and — too many drinks in — to make decisions I would come to regret.”