Where to Buy: Chinotto syrup, a spiced syrup made from bitter oranges, is available at specialty Italian stores and online (try Dorsia Provisions).
Ingredients
For the salt tincture
- 1/2 cup warm water
- 2 tablespoons fine salt
For the drink
- Ice
- 2 ounces chinotto syrup
- 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 ounce maple syrup
- 1/2 ounce aquafaba or 1 small egg white
- 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 6 drops salt tincture
Step 1
Make the salt tincture: In a small bowl, whisk the warm water with the salt until the salt dissolves. Transfer to a bottle with a dropper and refrigerate until needed.
Step 2
Make the drink: Chill a cocktail glass. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, and add the chinotto syrup, lemon, maple syrup, aquafaba or egg white, vinegar and salt tincture, and shake hard to chill. Strain out the ice and reshake the drink (to increase the foamy head), then strain into the chilled glass and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (using egg white and simple syrup), based on 1
Calories: 180; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 61 mg; Carbohydrates: 45 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 43 g; Protein: 2 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “Mindful Mixology: A Comprehensive Guide to No- and Low-Alcohol Cocktails” by Derek Brown (Rizzoli, 2022).
Tested by M. Carrie Allan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
