This is bar owner and writer Derek Brown’s nonalcoholic version of the most popular drink he’s ever invented, the Getaway. Chinotto and maple syrups play the role of the caramelly amaro Cynar here for a drink that’s sophisticated and delicious.

Storage Notes: The salt water tincture can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.

Where to Buy: Chinotto syrup, a spiced syrup made from bitter oranges, is available at specialty Italian stores and online (try Dorsia Provisions).

Ingredients

For the salt tincture

  • 1/2 cup warm water
  • 2 tablespoons fine salt

For the drink

  • Ice
  • 2 ounces chinotto syrup
  • 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce maple syrup
  • 1/2 ounce aquafaba or 1 small egg white
  • 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • 6 drops salt tincture

Step 1

Make the salt tincture: In a small bowl, whisk the warm water with the salt until the salt dissolves. Transfer to a bottle with a dropper and refrigerate until needed.

Step 2

Make the drink: Chill a cocktail glass. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, and add the chinotto syrup, lemon, maple syrup, aquafaba or egg white, vinegar and salt tincture, and shake hard to chill. Strain out the ice and reshake the drink (to increase the foamy head), then strain into the chilled glass and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (using egg white and simple syrup), based on 1

Calories: 180; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 61 mg; Carbohydrates: 45 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 43 g; Protein: 2 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Tested by M. Carrie Allan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

