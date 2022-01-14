Polenta is a simple porridge made of cornmeal that turns the humble ingredient into a dish worthy of royalty. It’s made by bringing the liquid of your choosing to a boil — I used water in my testing, but if you have stock on hand, it lends more flavor — and slowly whisking in the ground corn in a steady stream to prevent lumps. Although you can find packages labeled “polenta” in the grocery store aisle, and I prefer the texture of a coarser grind as stated in the ingredient list below, whatever cornmeal you have in your cupboard will do.