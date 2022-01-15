Some investors and traders are clearly snapping up the Flyfish NFTs without plans to set foot in the space. But a successful club ultimately depends on people actually using it, and Rodolitz says he held back 1,500 additional tokens that could be distributed later, possibly as gifts for various collaborations. For those who do use the club, the Flyfish team is also positioning the NFT-based membership as a better investment than traditional club memberships. Owners of the tokens can sell them or even lease them to other people, he noted, unlike those at a country club or social club, such as Soho House. But profits, obviously, rely on continued demand.