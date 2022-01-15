Masala Chicken. You need only a half-hour to put together this popular recipe from cookbook author and “Great British Baking Show” fan favorite Chetna Makan. One reader’s testimonial: “This was a big hit for dinner tonight. … It looked just like the photo. Yum.” For the best texture, it’s definitely worth getting chickpea flour, which is at international and Indian markets, as well as at well-stocked grocery stores from brands including Bob’s Red Mill.