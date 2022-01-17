Green potatoes. We’re already familiar with the characteristic green tint of chlorophyll in plants, which is essential for photosynthesis, or the process by which they use light to help feed themselves. Potatoes exposed to light can turn green to maximize the opportunity. “But in potatoes, something a little extra, and a little dangerous, happens, too,” Rachael Jackson of the website Eat or Toss wrote for Voraciously in 2019. “Natural or artificial light prompts the creation of defensive toxins called glycoalkaloids that can cause digestive distress, headaches and neurological issues if consumed in significant volumes.”