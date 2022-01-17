We’ll walk you through some doughs, sauces, toppings and full pies. Get creative — improvise by using the sauce of one pizza and the toppings of another. And if you’re gluten-free or vegan? We’ve got options for you, too; pizza is for everyone!
Dough
Obviously, we have to start with the base of the pie. There are so many directions you can go in with dough!
No-Knead Olive Oil Dough (Big Batch). When Becky Krystal developed this recipe, she scaled up so that it could be used for more than just one thing. This versatile dough can not only give you pizza, but also focaccia, cinnamon rolls and more. But let’s talk about pizza: Use this to make the fluffy, crispy crust of a Sicilian Slab or a thinner crust pizza. The dough keeps for up to two weeks in the refrigerator, which lets you have pizza whenever you want.
The Easiest Pizza You’ll Ever Make. We named this the “easiest pizza” for a reason — it’s very, very simple, includes a crust recipe that requires no special equipment and is relatively quick compared to other doughs. This is a great dough for beginners.
Neapolitan-Style Pizza Dough. Fancy, restaurant-quality pizza at home? Yes, it’s possible with this gorgeous dough that you can stretch nice and thin.
Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough. Want to get those whole grains in? This dough is 100 percent whole-wheat and delicious to boot. Doughs that are 100 percent whole-wheat can end up dense or gritty, but we worked with Jonathan Bethony, co-owner and head baker of Washington bakery Seylou, to get this crust just right. We definitely recommend reading the recipe headnote to get the best result.
Sourdough Pizza Margherita. If you love sourdough, but need some simpler recipes to use it, this is the recipe for you. I make this dough all the time because it requires very little hands-on attention, stretches beautifully and yields a delicious, chewy-crisp crust with a hint of sourdough tang. The overnight rest does 95 percent of the work for you.
Gluten-Free Pizza Dough. Gluten-free pizza can be a challenge, but we weren’t about to leave the gluten-intolerant out of the pizza party. This is another recipe where you do want to pay careful attention to the headnote, as gluten-free substitutes work differently than wheat flours. You’ll be rewarded with that signature chew and a base that can actually hold those toppings!
Cauliflower Pizzas With Chard and Olives. This crust relies on cauliflower and almond meal — and Italian seasoning for flavor.
Sauce
Whether you spoon a couple tablespoons out of a can of plain crushed tomatoes or weave in lots of flavor, there are plenty of options for that crucial layer you’ll need to get those toppings to stick.
Big-Batch, Pantry-Friendly Tomato Sauce. When you have tomatoes, make this large amount of sauce, because you can use it for so much — including, of course, pizza!
Creamy Fresh Ricotta. Sometimes, making a bunch of different components can be daunting, so perhaps just make one: this simple, creamy ricotta. Go ahead and buy your dough and keep your toppings simple. Let the ricotta be the star.
Tofu Ricotta. So you can’t eat dairy. This creamy tofu ricotta takes literally five minutes with just six ingredients: tofu, olive oil, canola oil, white wine vinegar, salt and pepper. That’s it! That’s all you need to capture the magic of a white pizza. Want to punch up the flavor? Make Vegan Artichoke Tofu Ricotta, which has five ingredients.
Ina Garten’s Arrabbiata Sauce. Yeah, you could (and should) use this sauce on pasta, but imagine putting this spicy sauce on pizza! That would be delicious. This is another sauce where you can make extra for other uses.
Romesco Sauce. We’ve covered the classics, so the rest in this list are going to be more creative. Romesco is a nutty sauce made from roasted red peppers, tomato, garlic and almonds. Dolloping this on dough and adding cheese just makes sense. If you like red peppers, you could also make or buy Muhammara (Syrian Red Pepper and Walnut Dip), which has a bit more fruity flair, and use it in this Roasted Red Pepper Sauce Pizza With Mushrooms and Smoked Mozz.
Classic Baba Ghanouj. Make a batch of (or buy some) smoky, eggplant-based baba ghanouj, then use it for this Baba Ghanouj Pizza With Pepperoncini, Mint and Chile Oil. The creaminess of this dip holds all your toppings in place while the flavor enhances the briny heat of the pepperoncini, bright freshness of the mint and deep warmth of chile oil.
Pepperoni and Potato Pizza. The pepperoni is blended into the sauce. Need I say more?
Toppings
Possibly the most fun part: Figuring out what goes on your pizza. Below, you’ll find recipes for both things that will taste great as pizza toppings, and full pizzas to inspire you with the topping pairings.
White Pizza-Style Mustard Greens, above. This recipe was designed to give you all the flavors of the stuff on top of a white pizza. Put it on dough and you’ve come full circle.
Spinach, Fennel and Roasted Pepper Pizza, pictured at the top of this collection. Consider this a lesson on how to best prepare certain toppings for your pizza. Putting fresh or frozen spinach straight on your pizza can make things soggy. Cooking it down first delivers greens without puddles of liquid. Cutting fennel into thin slices makes gorgeous caramelized bits without precooking.
Caramelized Onion and Fontina Pizza With Crispy Kale. People joke about kale chips, but consider putting them on a pizza for thin, crispy wisps on top of gooey caramelized onions and fontina.
Quick-Pickled Jalapeños. If you like it spicy, these will get you there fast. You could use this method on other types of spicy peppers, too.
Pizza Broccoli. As recipes editor Ann Maloney wrote when she shared this, “you may be tempted to write me a note along the lines of, hey, just putting the word pizza in front of something doesn’t make it pizza.” That’s fair. But you can just put this recipe that combines broccoli, sauce and cheese on top of dough to fix the issue of nomenclature.
Vegan Pizza With Miso-Caramelized Onions and Shiitake Bacon. Use one of the vegan ricottas in the sauce section and top it with the miso-caramelized onions and shiitake bacon of this recipe for some magic. Or just follow the recipe straight through (it has a delicious sun-dried tomato sauce). Vegan pizza shall be yours! If mushrooms aren’t for you, make Coconut Bacon.
Italian Sausage and Kalamata Olive Skillet Pizza, above. A cast-iron pan can get you those crispy bits you crave. Pairing Italian sausage with olives is a classic combo that just works.
Garlic Confit. We’re garlic lovers. Smash the whole cloves over the dough or just drizzle the garlicky oil on top of the pie. You could even make Mushroom Confit and use that.
Italian Seasoning Blend. Sometimes all you need is an extra shake of herbs. Use your own seasoning blend or make this one.
Whipped Ricotta Pizza With Figs and Walnuts. Oh you fancy, huh? Use ricotta — homemade or store-bought, vegan or full dairy — as the center of this glamorous pizza. We liked it best on whole-wheat dough. Make it even fancier by using Balsamic-Poached Figs.
Tomato Pancetta Cheese Pizza. This recipe takes the idea of a pepperoni pizza and makes a few tasty tweaks. Instead of mozzarella? Provolone. Instead of pepperoni? A mix of pancetta and chorizo (or just pick one).
12-Hour Tomatoes. Truly dedicated sun-dried tomato aficionados can use this recipe to make their own deeply concentrated tomatoes to use on anything and everything (including, of course, pizza).
Greek Pita Pizzas. Forget making dough and just grab pita bread to make these small, messy, handheld pizzas with a mix of spinach, olives, harissa, pine nuts and feta. You could also use pitas to make Za’atar-Spiced Chickpea Pita Pizzas.
Herb-Marinated Tofu Feta. If you’re looking for nondairy cheese, you could opt to make your own. I made this not too long ago and used it atop the sourdough dough from above with a plain tomato sauce, and it was delicious. It’s not going to get you any cheese pulls, but traditional feta doesn’t either! If you’re not dairy averse, you could just take this as a sign to marinate your feta and put it on things. And if you’d like a different vegan cheese, make Vegan Shaved Parm.
Pizza-Adjacent
Rather order a pizza instead of make it? Or need something to go alongside your pizza spread? The below dishes offer a welcome accompaniment of cooling, briny, bright vibes.
Muffuletta Salad. You’ve heard of or had a muffuletta sandwich, the classic New Orleans sandwich of cold cuts and briny olive salad. This is basically an expanded, vegetarian version of the olive salad, and it was truly made to go with pizza.
Garlicky Marinated Tomatoes. When summer rolls around, you’ll love these tomatoes on the side of your pizza, because you can then dip the crust in the mix.
Roasted Eggplant With Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pickled Raisins and Mint. Refreshing, vegetable packed and delicious enough to satisfy both raisin haters (Joe Yonan) and eggplant haters (me).
Pizza Salad With Marinated White Beans. And if you’re not feeling pizza itself, but want the pizza vibes? Make pizza salad. Marinating a can of white beans can pack in a lot of flavor.
