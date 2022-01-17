No-Knead Olive Oil Dough (Big Batch). When Becky Krystal developed this recipe, she scaled up so that it could be used for more than just one thing. This versatile dough can not only give you pizza, but also focaccia, cinnamon rolls and more. But let’s talk about pizza: Use this to make the fluffy, crispy crust of a Sicilian Slab or a thinner crust pizza. The dough keeps for up to two weeks in the refrigerator, which lets you have pizza whenever you want.