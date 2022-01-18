That’s not say that the blender can stand in for the food processor or stand mixer in every case. While it is great for most recipes that call for pureeing, you do cede some control with a blender. For example, you’ll get fluffier whipped cream and be able to reach your desired soft or stiff peaks if you whip it using a mixer. If making a sauce, dip or salsa, a food processor, which has a more shallow bowl, moves at a slower speed and has interchangeable blades, can provide more even pieces and give you control over consistency.