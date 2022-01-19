Brush a waffle iron with oil or spray with nonstick spray, and preheat it according to the manufacturer’s directions. Ladle enough of the batter to cover three-fourths of the surface of the waffle iron — this will vary by model, but expect 1/2 to 3/4 cup (120 to 180 milliliters) of batter per waffle — close it, and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the iron alerts you the waffle is done. If your iron does not have an alert, look for the waffle to be crisp and golden brown.