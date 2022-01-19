“As you know our nation is experiencing supply chain issues related to the pandemic,” read the message from the product program team at the Nation’s Capitol region, which is the largest of the organization’s chapters and spans 25 counties in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and the District. The organization apparently will be able to fulfill Adventurefuls orders that customers had placed with individual scouts, but said there were not enough boxes on hand to meet the orders for the booths that many troops operate outside grocery and other retail stores, or to stock “cupboards” where troops can refresh their supplies.