But what do you do when you want to get over your dislike of a certain veggie? Becky Krystal wrote recently about how to cook broccoli (and other cruciferous veggies) so you can enjoy digging into them — even if you never have before. (One tip: Joe, Jim and Kari all find that pickling almost any offending vegetable can turn it into something palatable.)
How do you transform your least favorite veggies? Do you braise them, roast them or cook them in a garlicky butter? Let’s talk recipes, strategies and revelations.
