Workers are having to take on roles that go way beyond their job descriptions, says Teofilo Reyes, chief program officer for the Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, which advocates for better wages and working conditions in the industry. “If you were hired to be a server, it shouldn’t be your job to be a security enforcer,” he says. His organization has received reports of workers being harassed merely because of their own mask-wearing, he noted, and confronting customers and asking them to comply with rules — whether it’s masking or showing proof of vaccination — can be dangerous.