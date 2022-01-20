When I mentioned to my editor, Joe Yonan, that I was going to write about breakfast tacos, his eyes started to twinkle and his lips turned up into a grand smile. He’s a Texan, after all, and Texans know breakfast tacos. “Okay, but have you had a migas breakfast taco?” he asked. We spent the next half-hour talking about migas and chilaquiles, whether a breakfast taco needs eggs to be considered a breakfast taco — more on that in a minute! — and some of his favorite spots to get breakfast tacos in Texas. The conversation ended with us debating the merits of corn vs. flour tortillas as a breakfast taco conduit.