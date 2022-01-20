This simple yet elegant dessert accentuates the dazzling color and flavor of those oranges. You could use any type to make it, but I like to incorporate a variety for a contrast of happy hues and range of sweet-tart tastes. Removing the fruit’s peel and pith and cutting it into rounds emphasizes its sunniness and makes a beautiful stained-glass-like effect on the plate. Set against a spread of creamy ricotta cheese, drizzled with honey that’s been infused with lemon, rosemary and a warm tingle of black peppercorns, then scattered with a crunch of toasted hazelnuts, it’s an alluring dessert (or snack) that not only provides a good dose of vitamin C, it always seems to brighten my mood.