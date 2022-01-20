This simple yet elegant dessert accentuates the dazzling color and flavor of those oranges. You could use any type to make it, but I like to incorporate a variety for a contrast of happy hues and range of sweet-tart tastes. Removing the fruit’s peel and pith and cutting it into rounds emphasizes its sunniness and makes a beautiful stained-glass-like effect on the plate. Set against a spread of creamy ricotta cheese, drizzled with honey that’s been infused with lemon, rosemary and a warm tingle of black peppercorns, then scattered with a crunch of toasted hazelnuts, it’s an alluring dessert (or snack) that not only provides a good dose of vitamin C, it always seems to brighten my mood.
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons hazelnuts
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 small sprig fresh rosemary, plus more for serving
- 5 black peppercorns
- 4 medium oranges, ideally a mix of varieties such as navel, Cara Cara and blood oranges
- 1 cup (8 ounces) part-skim ricotta cheese
Step 1
In a dry skillet over medium heat, toast the hazelnuts, stirring frequently, until fragrant and golden brown in spots, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool to the touch. Transfer to a clean kitchen towel or paper towel, fold the towel to cover, and roll the nuts inside the towel vigorously to remove any excess skins. It’s okay if some skins remain. Coarsely chop the nuts.
Step 2
In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, combine the honey, lemon juice, rosemary and peppercorns and, using a wooden spoon, crush the rosemary leaves slightly to release their flavor. Remove from the heat and let steep for 10 minutes, then strain and discard the rosemary and peppercorns.
Step 3
Trim the tops and bottoms off each orange, then place an orange onto one of its cut ends and use a knife to slice down along the curve of the fruit to remove the remaining peel and pith. Slice the orange crosswise into 1/4-inch thick rounds; repeat with the remaining oranges.
Step 4
To serve, spread 1/4 cup of the ricotta onto each serving plate and top each with 6 or 7 orange slices. Drizzle each with 1 tablespoon of the infused honey and sprinkle with the hazelnuts, then serve.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1/4 cup ricotta, 6 to 7 orange slices, 1 tablespoon infused honey and 3/4 tablespoon hazelnuts), based on 4
Calories: 251; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 19 mg; Sodium: 62 mg; Carbohydrates: 37 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 30 g; Protein: 9 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
