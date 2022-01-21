Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup (70 grams) of the sesame seed mixture on top and gently shake the pan to evenly distribute the seeds. Place the reserved piece of greased parchment on top and use your hands to lightly press the seeds into the mixture, further smoothing out the candy layer. Let cool until the candy is no longer warm to the touch, about 1 hour, then cut. (If you want a more precise cut/shape, refrigerate for about 3 hours before cutting.)