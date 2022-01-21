In a 12-inch heavy-bottomed skillet or a large pot, such as an 8-quart Dutch oven, over medium-high heat, combine the pineapple puree, sugar, cinnamon and cloves and bring to a boil. Decrease the heat to medium-low, so the mixture is at a gentle simmer, and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until it turns dark tan and is thick, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. The mixture should be thick enough to roll into balls. Stir more frequently in the last 30 minutes of cooking to prevent the bottom from burning, reducing the heat if necessary. If the mixture starts to burn, add water, 1 teaspoon at a time, scraping bits from the bottom of the pot.